After Ganguly, Bengal's TMC MP Derek O'Brien Tests COVID Positive

Dec 28, 2021, 12:10 IST
The All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Derek O'Brien tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday.

TMC MP Derek O'Brien tweeted that "Have tested positive for COVID-19. Moderate symptoms. Isolating at home. If you have come into contact with me in the last three days, and have symptoms, please seek medical advice".

Earlier in the day BCCI BCCI President and former India captain Sourav Ganguly has tested positive for Covid-19. According to the reports, he was admitted to a private hospital in Kolkata.

