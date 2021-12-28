After Ganguly, Bengal's TMC MP Derek O'Brien Tests COVID Positive
The All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Derek O'Brien tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday.
TMC MP Derek O'Brien tweeted that "Have tested positive for COVID-19. Moderate symptoms. Isolating at home. If you have come into contact with me in the last three days, and have symptoms, please seek medical advice".
Have tested positive for #COVID
Moderate symptoms. Isolating at home.
If you have come into contact with me in the last three days, and have symptoms, please seek medical advice.
(Was always ultra-careful. Yet.) #MaskUpIndia
— Derek O'Brien | ডেরেক ও'ব্রায়েন (@derekobrienmp) December 28, 2021
Earlier in the day BCCI BCCI President and former India captain Sourav Ganguly has tested positive for Covid-19. According to the reports, he was admitted to a private hospital in Kolkata.
