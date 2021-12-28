The All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Derek O'Brien tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday.

TMC MP Derek O'Brien tweeted that "Have tested positive for COVID-19. Moderate symptoms. Isolating at home. If you have come into contact with me in the last three days, and have symptoms, please seek medical advice".

Have tested positive for #COVID Moderate symptoms. Isolating at home. If you have come into contact with me in the last three days, and have symptoms, please seek medical advice. (Was always ultra-careful. Yet.) #MaskUpIndia — Derek O'Brien | ডেরেক ও'ব্রায়েন (@derekobrienmp) December 28, 2021

Earlier in the day BCCI BCCI President and former India captain Sourav Ganguly has tested positive for Covid-19. According to the reports, he was admitted to a private hospital in Kolkata.

