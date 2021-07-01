After Fuel, LPG Prices Set to Peak From July

NEW DELHI: Even as the high prices of petrol and diesel remained unchanged across the country, following suit are the liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) rates starting which are set to peak from today(July 1).

As per reports the price of LPG cylinders has gone up by Rs 25.00 for the 14.2 kg cylinders and the 19 kg cylinders will cost Rs 75 more.

This new price will come into effect as of 1 July.The latest increase took the price of a non-subsidised cylinder up by Rs 140 in the past six months, as per the price data from state-owned oil marketing companies.

The hike is applicable across all categories, including subsidised and non-subsidised cylinders.

The domestic LPG cylinders weighing 14.2 kgs will now cost Rs 809.00 in Delhi and Mumbai while the same will cost Rs 835.50 in Kolkata and Rs 825 in Chennai.

In the case of the 19kg LPG cylinders, the price hike results in a final price of Rs 1473.50 per cylinder in Delhi, while Kolkata, Mumbai and Chennai stand at Rs 1544.50 per cylinder, Rs 1422.50 per cylinder, Rs 1603.00 per cylinder respectively.

The state-run oil companies-Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum Corporation and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation announced that these prices will take effect from July 1 across all of India.

The final prices may vary depending on the city and state.

