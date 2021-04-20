After CBSE, ICSE Class 10 Students To Be Promoted Without Exams

The ICSE class 10 board exams have been cancelled. Due to the increase in Covid19 cases, the students will now not be able to write the exams. Earlier there was an option of appearing for the exams in the coming months, but even that has been eliminated.

Earlier news was that the exams for both class 10 and 12 were postponed. The Council for The Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) announced two options for the class 10 students. Either they will get evaluated based on the projects submitted and other alternative criteria or if they want to, they can write the exams.

But the latest update is that even this option has been withdrawn. Due to the increase in Covid19 cases, the exams for Class 10 have been cancelled. The earlier option of voluntarily appearing for the exams is not eliminated. The CISCE Secretary stated that this decision was taken keeping in mind, the safety of all the students and teachers.

As for the results of the Class 10 students, the date will be announced later. The evaluation criteria and date of the result announcement will be announced in a few days. This doesn’t include the Class 12 students. Informing regarding their exams will be shared later.

An earlier similar decision was taken regarding the CBSE board exams. The Minister of Education has decided to cancel the Class 10 exams and postpone the Class 12 exam due to the spike in COVID-19 cases in the country.

“The Class 10 students will be promoted based on internal assessment. However, students who are not satisfied with their allocated marks will be allowed to write the exam when the conditions are favourable to conduct the exams,” read an article.

It is to be seen if the government will go by the earlier plan or will it change given the situation. Delhi, Maharastra, Punjab, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh have also postponed the State board exams.