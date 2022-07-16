After Canada, Statue Of Mahatma Gandhi Vandalised In Bathinda Of Punjab

The statue of Mahatma Gandhi situated at a public park in Ramman Mandi was vandalised by some unidentified miscreants on Saturday. The incident took place in Bathinda of Punjab.

A case was registered at Ramman Mandi Police Station, with Station House Officer (Sadar) Harjot Singh Mann adding that the matter is being probed. He further stated that the miscreants will be arrested soon after the CCTV footage of the area is being examined.

We all know that the statue of Mahatma Gandhi located at the Vishnu temple in Richmond Hill, Canada was vandalised on Wednesday. The statue was defaced with graphic words and police are investigating the case.

After the incident in Canada, India expressed its anguish over the desecration of a statue of Mahatma Gandhi.

Taking to Twitter, the Indian Consulate General in Toronto said, “We are distressed at the desecration of the Mahatma Gandhi statue at Vishnu temple in Richmond Hill. This criminal, hateful act of vandalism has deeply hurt the sentiments of the Indian community in Canada. We are in contact with Canadian authorities to investigate this hate crime.”