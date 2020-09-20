Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi has been awarded with the Ig Nobel Prize for 2020 for ‘Medical Education'. This award is shared by US President Donald Trump, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Mexico’s President Jai Andrés Manuel Lopez Obrador, the Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko, and Turkmenistan’s President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow.

The Ig Nobel prize has been awarded annually since 1991 as a satirical or parody prize to honour rare or insignificant accomplishments, particularly in the field of scientific research. They are supposed to "make people laugh first and then think." The name plays on the word 'ignoble'.

The awards are organised by the magazine Annals of Improbable Research and the event is co-sponsored by the Harvard-Radcliffe Society of Students of Physics and the Science Fiction Association. Generally, the event takes place in the month of September at the Sanders Theatre at Harvard University, but this year's ceremony will take place online due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The second Prime Minister to receive the award was Narendra Modi. Atal Bihari Vajpayee earlier received the Peace Prize in 1998 for "aggressively peaceful explosions of nuclear weapons."

Ig Nobel awards will be given in other categories including Physics, Economics, Engineering, Medicine, Peace, etc.

A team from the UK, Poland, Brazil, France, Colombia, Chile, Australia, Italy, and Norway has been awarded with Economics Prize this year. They tried to measure the relationship between various countries ' national income disparities and the average amount of mouth-to-mouth kissing.