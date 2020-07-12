MUMBAI: Hours after Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan revealed to the world about having tested positive for the deadly novel coronavirus, his actor son Abhishek Bachchan too turned out to be a victim of COVID-19.

The entire nation was yet to come to terms with Amitabh Bachchan's COVID-19 illness and there came more shocking news from Abhishek Bachchan who confirmed on Twitter that he too was diagnosed with the dreaded coronavirus.

His tweet read: "Earlier today both my father and I tested positive for COVID 19. Both of us having mild symptoms have been admitted to hospital. We have informed all the required authorities and our family and staff are all being tested. I request all to stay calm and not panic. Thank you.

The BMC has been in touch and we are complying with them."

Following this development, Amitabh Bachchan's other family members including Jaya Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aaradhya and staff also underwent coronavirus tests. However, their status is not yet known as the results were awaited. Soon after the news spread online, fans and film fraternity have flooded the internet with 'get well soon' wishes.

On the work front, Abhishek Bachchan's debut digital web-show 'Breathe' season 2 released on OTT platform. Before its release, Abhishek was seen visiting the dubbing studio in Andheri, Mumbai.