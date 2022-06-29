Patna: In a major setback to Asaduddin Owaisi, four out of five All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) MLAs joined Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) on Wednesday in the presence of Tejashwi Yadav. With the addition of four MLAs to its fold, the main opposition party in the Bihar Assembly reclaimed its status as the single largest party.

The MLAs who switched their loyalties to RJD are from Seemanchal area. Kochadhaman MLA Muhammad Izhar Aasfi, Jokihat MLA Shahnawaz Alam, Bayasi MLA Sayyad Ruknuddin and Azhar Naimi of Bahadurganj Assembly who joined RJD raised the party’s strength to 80 in the 243-strong assembly. MIM is now left with only Akhtarul Iman, who is the party’s state president.

The Opposition party now has three more MLAs than the BJP which shares power with the ruling Janata Dal (United) party in the government.

Tejashwi Yadav, who is the Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Assembly, brought the defected AIMIM MLAs to the state assembly in his car and met Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha and informed him about the four MLAs quitting the AIMIM and merging with the RJD.

It may be recalled that the Hyderabad-based AIMIM surprised political analysts after it won five Assembly segments in the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections.

