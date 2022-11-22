After Adani, Mukesh Ambani Predicts Unprecedented Growth in Indian Economy by 2047

Gandhinagar: India’s economy is likely to grow 13 fold from its current size to become a $40 trillion economy by 2047, Reliance Industries chairperson Mukesh Ambani said on Tuesday. He said the drivers of India's growth story would be primarily by a clean energy revolution and digitalisation, he said.

He made these remarks while addressing the 10th convocation of Pandit Deendayal Energy University via a video conference on Tuesday. Currently, India is the fifth largest economy in the world. The billionaire’s estimate for the Indian economy is more optimistic than Asia's richest man Gautam Adani. Last week, Adani had said India will become a $30 trillion economy by 2050 owing to the rising consumption and socio-economic reforms.

“From a 3 trillion-dollar economy, India will grow to become a 40 trillion-dollar economy by 2047, ranking among the top three economies of the world,” said Ambani, who is the president of the Board of Governors of the university.

#WATCH | India will witness an unprecedented explosion in economic growth & opportunities. From $3 trillion economy, India will grow to become $40 trillion economy by 2047...: Mukesh Ambani during convocation ceremony of Pandit Deendayal Energy University pic.twitter.com/G6w01zqu8O — ANI (@ANI) November 22, 2022

He said during Amrit Kaal - the period between now and 2047 when India will be celebrating 100 years of independence - India will witness an unprecedented explosion in economic growth and opportunities.

Giving a piece of advice to the students, the billionaire said, think big, think green and think digital.

“These three mantras will be your astras in your mission of making India a global clean energy leader,” he said.

