Aftab Poonawala Planned to Kill Shraddha Over a Week Before Murder Day

New Delhi: The grisly murder of Shraddha Walkar is getting murkier as investigators expand their probe in Mehrauli murder case. The accused Aftab Amin Poonawala tried his best to hush up the matter. The investigation by the Delhi police reveals how the accused attempted to fool the investigators with a social media trail.

Following the complaint of Shraddha’s father to the Mumbai police, Aftab Poonawala was summoned for questioning on October 26. He told the investigators that his live-in partner Shraddha left their rented flat in Mehrauli after a tiff on May 22. He told the cops that she had taken only her mobile phone. It was revealed later that Aftab had killed Shraddha four days before.

The police later found out that Rs 54,000 was transferred from Sharaddha’s account to Aftab’s using the mobile banking app on her phone. The police again called him for questioning earlier this month and he told them he knew her passwords.

Quoting Delhi police sources ANI reported, Aftab had planned to kill his girlfriend more than a week before the murder (May18). Aftab told the police that he was determined to kill Shraddha, however, he deferred it as she became emotional. He claimed Shraddha had trust issues and she would often get angry and it ended up in a tiff between them. According to police, the live-in couple had a quarrel on May 18 and subsequently Aftab killed his partner.

“I was scared as I knew that if I dumped the body somewhere, I might be caught. I browsed Google all night to search for ways to dispose of the body and not arouse any suspicion. I also searched the internet on what kind of chopper would I have to use to piece the body,” the Delhi Police source quoted Aftab as saying.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Delhi police took Aftab to the forest area in Mehrauli where he had allegedly disposed of parts of Shraddha’s body after strangling her to death. He had cut her body into 35 pieces and dumped the pieces every night in the forests near Chhatarpur area. The crime came to light six months after the murder of Shraddha and Aftab was arrested on November 12.

(With inputs from agenices)