Afghan Nationals Can Travel to India Only on Emergency Visa

Owing to the prevailing security situation in Afghanistan and streamlining of the visa process by introduction of the e-Emergency X-Misc visa, it has been decided that all Afghan nationals henceforth must travel to India only on e-Visa.

Keeping in view some reports that certain passports of Afghan nationals have been misplaced, previously issued visas to all Afghan nationals, who are presently not in India, stand invalidated with immediate effect.

Afghan nationals wishing to travel to India may apply for e-Visa at www.indianvisaonline.gov.in

Earlier MEA in India had set up a Special Afghanistan Cell to coordinate repatriation and other requests from Afghanistan.

Pls contact :

Phone number: +919717785379

Email: MEAHelpdeskIndia@gmail.com