RAIPUR: A superintendent of police sustained head injuries and several security personnel was injured when they tried to settle a conflict between Adivasi tribal groups in Narayanpur district in the tribal Bastar region of Chhattisgarh on Monday.

The incident came to light after a video of the mob attacking the police personnel went viral on social media. District SP Sadanand Kumar was injured in the attack.

The district has been witnessing conflict between tribals who split into two groups for two months. There has been a face-off between these two groups in more than 20 different places, reports say.

