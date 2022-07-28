Adhir Chowdhury Has Apologised, Don’t Drag Me Into This: Sonia to BJP MPs

New Delhi: Both houses of Parliament witnessed uproar over “Rashtrapatni” remark by a Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury. Lok Sabha briefly adjourned over the protests of ruling BJP party MPs against a remark made by Congress leader. 

Meanwhile, Chowdhury said the comment he made was a “slip of tongue, and a mistake”. 

“We have immense respect for the President. It was a slip of tongue. As we were protesting at Vijay Chowk, some media persons were asking questions, I used the term just once,” Congress leader Chowdhury said. 

Raising the issue in the House, Union Minister Smriti Irani sought an apology from Chowdhury for calling President Droupadi Murmu as “Rashtrapatni”. Irani accused the Congress of being anti-adivasi and anti-women. Within a few minutes, the House was adjourned. 

“Sonia Gandhi, you sanctioned the humiliation of Droupadi Murmu. Sonia ji sanctioned humiliation of a woman in the highest constitutional post," the Union Minister said.

As Congress president Sonia Gandhi was leaving the House, BJP women MPs shouthed “Sonia Gandhi maafi mango”. After hearing shouting from the treasury benches, Gandhi went up to talk to senior BJP MP Rama Devi and one of the presiding officers for the Lok Sabha and said, “Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury had already apologised. Why am I being dragged into this?”

As per sources, Irani interjected and said, “Madam, may I help you? I took your name.” To which, Sonia Gandhi retorted: “Don't talk to me.” After this, BJP benches protested, and the opposition retaliated. 

Meanwhile, three more MPs from the AAP party were suspended from the House on Thursday. Earlier on Wednesday, AAP’s Sanjay Singh was suspended for the remaining part of the week for his ‘unruly behaviour’ in the House. 

While on Tuesday, 19 more MPs from opposition parties were suspended for the same reason. So far 23 MPs of the opposition have been suspended by the Rajya Sabha for “unruly behaviour”.
 


