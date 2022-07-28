New Delhi: Both houses of Parliament witnessed uproar over “Rashtrapatni” remark by a Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury. Lok Sabha briefly adjourned over the protests of ruling BJP party MPs against a remark made by Congress leader.

Meanwhile, Chowdhury said the comment he made was a “slip of tongue, and a mistake”.

“We have immense respect for the President. It was a slip of tongue. As we were protesting at Vijay Chowk, some media persons were asking questions, I used the term just once,” Congress leader Chowdhury said.

I can't even think of insulting the President. It was just a mistake. If the President felt bad, I will personally meet her & apologise. They can hang me if they want. I am ready to get punished but why is she (Sonia Gandhi) being dragged in this?: Congress leader AR Chowdhury pic.twitter.com/nTC33JuFcE — ANI (@ANI) July 28, 2022

Raising the issue in the House, Union Minister Smriti Irani sought an apology from Chowdhury for calling President Droupadi Murmu as “Rashtrapatni”. Irani accused the Congress of being anti-adivasi and anti-women. Within a few minutes, the House was adjourned.

“Sonia Gandhi, you sanctioned the humiliation of Droupadi Murmu. Sonia ji sanctioned humiliation of a woman in the highest constitutional post," the Union Minister said.

#WATCH | Some of our Lok Sabha MPs felt threatened when Sonia Gandhi came up to our senior leader Rama Devi to find out what was happening during which, one of our members approached there & she (Sonia Gandhi) said "You don't talk to me": Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman pic.twitter.com/WxFnT2LTvk — ANI (@ANI) July 28, 2022

As Congress president Sonia Gandhi was leaving the House, BJP women MPs shouthed “Sonia Gandhi maafi mango”. After hearing shouting from the treasury benches, Gandhi went up to talk to senior BJP MP Rama Devi and one of the presiding officers for the Lok Sabha and said, “Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury had already apologised. Why am I being dragged into this?”

As per sources, Irani interjected and said, “Madam, may I help you? I took your name.” To which, Sonia Gandhi retorted: “Don't talk to me.” After this, BJP benches protested, and the opposition retaliated.

#WATCH | "He has already apologised," says Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi on party's Adhir Chowdhury's 'Rashtrapatni' remark against President Droupadi Murmu pic.twitter.com/YHeBkIPe9a — ANI (@ANI) July 28, 2022

Meanwhile, three more MPs from the AAP party were suspended from the House on Thursday. Earlier on Wednesday, AAP’s Sanjay Singh was suspended for the remaining part of the week for his ‘unruly behaviour’ in the House.

Three more MPs- Sushil Kumar Gupta, Sandeep Kumar Pathak and Ajit Kumar Bhuuyan- suspended for the current week in Rajya Sabha.#RajyaSabha #ParliamentMonsoonSession https://t.co/LHBs0ZQ2Iu — United News of India (@uniindianews) July 28, 2022

Also Read: AP CM Itinerary : YS Jagan to Visit Gollaprolu Tomorrow

While on Tuesday, 19 more MPs from opposition parties were suspended for the same reason. So far 23 MPs of the opposition have been suspended by the Rajya Sabha for “unruly behaviour”.

