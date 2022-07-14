Shivpuri, MP: As the election commission is preparing to hold local bodies elections in the state, a purported video of Additional District Magistrate (ADM) of Shivpuri district went viral in which he said that the right to vote and democracy was the “biggest mistake” of the country.

In the viral video, Shivpuri ADM Umesh Shukla can be heard questioning the voting system and democratic set up in India.

“If your name is not included in the voters' list, then how does it harm you? What have you got by voting so far? How many corrupt leaders have we produced? I think that the right to vote and democracy is the biggest mistake of the nation,” Shukla can be heard saying in the video.

"What did you get from voting, corrupt leaders got elected, voting is mistake, democracy is country's biggest mistake, ADM of MP's Shivpuri district Umesh Shukla seen telling those who sought adding names in voter list. @TheMornStandard @santwana99 @NewIndianXpress pic.twitter.com/UZGUQzdlWn — Anuraag Singh (@anuraag_niebpl) July 13, 2022

Reports suggest that the ADM allegedly made the comments on Tuesday when a group of employees went to apprise him, a day before polling on Wednesday, that they were unable to vote because of shortage of ballot papers and requested him to make it available to them. It may be recalled here that employees who perform election duty can avail the postal ballots and they had complained of shortage of ballot papers.

After ADM Shukla’s purported video going viral, Madhya Pradesh government has ordered a disciplinary action against him. Taking cognisance of the issue, state Home Minister and government spokesperson Narottam Mishra on Thursday said, “This is a serious matter. We have given a notice for a disciplinary action against the ADM and have also written to the state election commission for his transfer.”

The state minister also stated that the election commission has approved the removal of ADM and he will be removed from the post soon.

