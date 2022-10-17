From Adani to Ambani, Richest Indians Net Worth

Indian businessmen Gautam Adani and Mukesh Ambani continue to maintain their top slots in the list of India's richest, ranking number 1 and 2, respectively as per Forbes India’s 100 Richest List for 2022. Between them, Adani and Ambani now account for 30% of the total wealth of India’s 100 richest. Gautam Adani is India’s richest person, where Adani a leading conglomerate of infrastructure and commodities, and has a net worth of $150 billion. The chairperson of Reliance Industries, Mukesh Ambani, retained his 2nd position as India’s richest person with a net worth of $88 billion.

Check out the top 10 richest Indians list as per Forbes:

1. Gautam Adani $150 B

2. Mukesh Ambani $88 B

3. Radhakishan Damani - Damani, who set up Avenue Supermarkets that operates D-Marts across the country is worth $27.6 B

4. Cyrus Poonawalla- The man behind the Serum Institute of India and Covishield vaccine, retained his 4th rank and is worth $21.5 B

5. Shiv Nadar -The founder of HCL Technologies Limited, Nadar is worth $21.4 B

6. Savitri Jindal- The woman behind the OP Jindal Group, a steel and power conglomerate, Savitri has a net worth of $16.4 B

7. Dilip Shanghvi- Shanghvi is the man behind Sun Pharmaceuticals, among the largest pharma companies in the world, and is worth $15.5 B

8. Hinduja Brothers- $15.2 B

9. Kumar Birla- $15 B

10. Bajaj Family- $14.6 B

