Oct 17, 2022, 19:29 IST
From Adani to Ambani, Richest Indians Net Worth

Indian businessmen Gautam Adani and Mukesh Ambani continue to maintain their top slots in the list of India's richest, ranking number 1 and 2, respectively as per Forbes India’s 100 Richest List for  2022. Between them, Adani and Ambani now account for 30% of the total wealth of India’s 100 richest. Gautam Adani is India’s richest person, where Adani a leading conglomerate of infrastructure and commodities, and has a net worth of $150 billion. The chairperson of Reliance Industries, Mukesh Ambani, retained his 2nd  position as India’s richest person with a net worth of $88  billion.

Check out the  top 10 richest Indians list as per Forbes:
1.    Gautam Adani       $150 B 
2.    Mukesh Ambani    $88 B    
3.    Radhakishan Damani - Damani, who set up Avenue Supermarkets that operates D-Marts across the country is worth $27.6 B    
4.    Cyrus Poonawalla- The man behind the Serum Institute of India and Covishield vaccine, retained his 4th rank and is worth $21.5 B    
5.    Shiv Nadar -The founder of HCL Technologies Limited, Nadar is worth $21.4 B    
6.    Savitri Jindal- The woman behind the OP Jindal Group, a steel and power conglomerate, Savitri has a net worth of  $16.4 B    
7.    Dilip Shanghvi- Shanghvi is the man behind Sun Pharmaceuticals, among the largest pharma companies in the world,  and is worth $15.5 B    
8.    Hinduja Brothers-   $15.2 B    
9.    Kumar Birla-   $15 B    
10.  Bajaj Family- $14.6 B

