Actor Siddharth Alleges Harassment of Parents at Madurai Airport 

Chennai: Alleging ‘harassment’ of his parents by the Madurai airport security staff, Tamil actor Siddharth on Tuesday said the CRPF (CISF) personnel were ‘showing off their power’. It may be noted here that the security at Madurai airport is managed by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) not CRPF.

The actor took to Instagram and narrated the ordeal his parents went through at the Madurai airport security as a Story on his social media account.

He criticised the CRPF (CISF) personnel posted at Tamil Nadu’s Madurai airport and said the airport security personnel forced his elderly parents to remove coins from their bags. He also complained that the authorities repeatedly spoke Hindi and refused to speak English despite being requested to do so.

“Harassed for 20 mins @ Madurai airport by CRPF (CISF). They made my senior parents remove coins from their bags! And repeatedly talked to us in Hindi after being told to speak in English,” Siddharth posted this as an Instagram Story.

He also alleged that the security personnel were ‘showing off their power’ and told him, ‘In India this is how it is.’

