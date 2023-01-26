Actor Anu Kapoor Complains of Chest Pain, Admitted to Delhi Hospital

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Anu Kapoor was on Thursday hospitalised after he complained of uneasiness and chest pain. He was admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in the early hours.

According to the hospital sources, the actor was admitted for a chest problem and he is currently stable and now recovering. It is reported that Dr Sushant Wattal is attending to him.

Anu Kapoor, who was recently seen in Vicky Donor (2012) movie as Dr Baldev Chaddha, rose to fame as host of the popular musical TV program in the late 1990s. In Bollywood, he made a name for himself with his character roles in hit movies like Mr India (1987), Tezaab (1988), Ram Lakhan (1990), Ghayal (1990), Hum (1991) and Darr (1993).

Also Read: Bigg Boss 16: Who will Replace Salman Khan as Weekend Ka Vaar Host?