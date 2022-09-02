Activist Teesta Setalvad Gets Interim Bail From Supreme Court

The Supreme Court on Friday granted interim bail to activist Teesta Setalvad who has been in custody for over two months for allegedly committing forgery and fabricating evidence in a case related to the 2002 Gujarat riotsSetalvad had moved the Supreme Court objecting to this long gap between the date of hearings in the Gujarat High Court. It had issued notice on Setalvad’s bail plea on August 2 but listed the matter for hearing on September 19.

On Thursday, a bench of Chief Justice Uday Umesh Lalit and Justices S Ravindra Bhat and Sudhanshu Dhulia had questioned whether the Gujarat High Court had ever adjourned a bail plea for six weeks. The judges asked the Gujarat Police to give details of cases that had been listed for hearing after a long gap.

Gujarat Police had arrested Setalvad on June 26, two days after the Supreme Court had dismissed allegations of a “larger conspiracy” levelled by Zakia Jafri, wife of former Congress MP Ehsan Jafri, against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other senior Gujarat officials in the 2002 Gujarat riots case.

