ACI’s Green Airport Recognition 2022 for BIAL

Bengaluru: Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL), operator of Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru (BLR Airport), has been honoured with the Green Airport Recognition 2022 Platinum Award by the Airport Council International (ACI). BIAL received the award in the category of 15–50 million passengers per year for its outstanding achievements in carbon emission management. BIAL consumes nearly 100% renewable electricity (70 million units), resulting in nearly zero scopes 2 emissions (> 50000 MT of CO2 reduction).

Furthermore, BIAL also won the ‘Golden Peacock Award for Sustainability 2021’ for its ongoing efforts to minimise carbon emissions and improve the sustainability of its daily operations. Its initiatives, such as Energy Neutrality, Water Positivity, outlawing single-use plastics at all retail food and beverage outlets, and its Sustainability Vision and Road Map 2030, were well received at the event.

Over the last decade, BIAL has implemented many best practices to achieve the organisation’s sustainability goals and has been at the forefront of driving sustainable aviation. Moving forward, as the businesses and operations at BLR Airport are expanding, BIAL’s sustainability vision is to "touch lives by nurturing a sustainable future through initiatives that drive economic, social, and environmental transformation."

BLR Airport has won several prestigious awards for its sustainability initiatives. It was awarded the PEER (Performance Excellence in Electricity Renewal) Platinum certification by Green Building Certification Inc. (2022); has won the FICCI Smart Urban Innovation Award for Solar & Renewable Energy (2021); the CII Most Innovative Environmental Project award, and the CII Most Useful Environmental Project award (2021) for Climate Change Impact Mitigation and Adaption initiatives.