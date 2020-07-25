CHENNAI: An elderly woman has filed a police complaint against Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) national president Dr Subbiah Shanmugam for harassing her as well as urinating and throwing used surgical masks outside her house over an issue over parking lot at their residential society.

The 62-year-old woman and Shanmugam live in the same society in Chennai suburb.

Shanmugam is a surgical oncologist and head of the surgical oncology department at Chennai’s Government Kilpauk Medical College.

The woman has alleged in her complaint that the row started between the two in January over a vacant parking lot that she owned in the society.

She said that Shanmugam took one slot and said that he would pay Rs 1,500 rent for it. However, as the alleged harassment continued to grow, she had installed a CCTV camera on July 10. The CCTV footage showed a man urinating and throwing used masks at her doorsteps.

She filed a complaint on July 11, alleging that the man in Shanmugam.

The Congress student body, the National Students Union of India (NSUI), posted the alleged CCTV footage of the incident on Twitter calling for action against him on Friday.

However, ABVP, which is a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) affiliate, denied the charges hours later. They called the footage doctored and called for a probe by the Tamil Nadu cyber cell.

“There was indeed an issue of parking slots at the residential society between two families owing to lack of communication between them. It includes Dr Subbiah’s family on one side. Now the two families have thoroughly discussed the issue and are coming to a resolution without any ill-will towards each other,” ABVP national general secretary Nidhi Tripathi said in a statement.

It is learnt that Shanmugam has denied the charges.