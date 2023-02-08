ABVP to Launch Campaign for Renaming Gujarat’s Ahmedabad City

Ahmedabad: Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad has once again raised its demand for changing the name of Ahmedabad city on Wednesday. The student wing of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on Tuesday passed a proposal seeking to change Ahmedabad’s name to ‘Karnavati’.

The ABVP leaders said they will launch a campaign to press their demands. The decision was taken at ABVP’s district-level students’ convention on Tuesday. The proposal was passed by 5,000 students at the convention, ABVP leader said.

The student body had passed a resolution in January. The resolution seeks to restore the original name (Karnavati) of Ahmedabad. Notably, the former Gujarat deputy chief minister Nitin Patel had said the BJP government was willing to rename Ahmedabad as Karnavati.

Meanwhile, the opposition Congress has claimed that the BJP has brought up the city name change issue to divert the public attention fro, question paper leak issue. Youth Congress spokesperson Kapil Desai termed the ABVP as ‘propaganda’ because the student’s body is not serious about it.

