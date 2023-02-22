AAP’s Shelly Oberoi Declared Delhi Mayor, Kejriwal Says Hooliganism Defeated

New Delhi: Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) got a new mayor after Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Shelly Oberoi defeated BJP’s Rekha Gupta by 34 votes in the bitterly fought election.

Shelly received 150 votes while Rekha got 116 out of the total 266 votes polled in the fourth attempt giving a decisive victory to the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP party on Wednesday.

“I assure you all that I will run this House in a constitutional manner. I expect you all will maintain the dignity of the House and cooperate in its smooth functioning,” Shelly said.

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal congratulated Shelly Oberoi for her win in the mayoral election and targetted the opposition for trying to pull the AAP party’s prospects in the election.

“Hooliganism has been defeated, the people of Delhi won. Congratulations to the people of Delhi on the election of Shelly Oberoi as the mayor,” Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.

The mayoral election was called off three times in two months as the members of both the AAP and BJP fought over the voting rights being given to nominated members.

The AAP candidate Shelly approached the Supreme Court challenging the BJP’s contention that the aldermen – 10 members nominated by the Lieutenant Governor – are allowed to vote in the election. In a shot in the arm for the AAP, the bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud ruled that nominated members are not eligible to participate in the mayoral election.

