New Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government to face vote of confidence at 11 am on Tuesday. The Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal initiated a confidence motion in the Delhi Assembly on Monday to prove that all AAP MLAs are with him.

Ahead of the vote, the chief minister targeted the Centre blaming it for rising inflation. He alleged that the prices of daily commodities are skyrocketing because the BJP government had waived off loans of its ‘billionaire friends’.

Kejriwal further alleged that so far BJP has bought 277 MLAs from other parties with an expenditure of Rs 6,300 crore. He said he has called the floor test to prove that the BJP's ‘Operation Lotus’ may have been successful in other states but it failed here as all AAP MLAs are ‘hardcore honest’. He claimed that the BJP will try to topple the Jharkhand government in the next 15 days.

Amid uproar over allegations that Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena perpetrated a Rs 1,400 crore scam, the House adjourned till tomorrow. AAP MLA Durgesh Pathak claimed that when Delhi LG Saxena was chairman of the Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC), he pressured his employees to exchange demonetised currency notes worth Rs 1,400 crore in 2016.

Meanwhile, MLAs are camping at the Delhi Assembly premises demanding a probe against LG VK Saxena's alleged scam.