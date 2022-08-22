Ahmedabad: Amid ongoing probe in Delhi’s excise policy and raids on the residence of his deputy, the chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has said that Manish Sisodia, who is facing a CBI probe in connection with the AAP government's previous excise policy, should be given the Bharat Ratna for his contribution in improving standard of education in Delhi schools, but is being hounded by the Central government due to political motives.

“The New York Times has lauded our education model,” Kejriwal told reporters here. He also expressed apprehension that Sisodia may be arrested soon.

The AAP leader is on a two-day visit to poll-bound Gujarat and his deputy Manish Sisodia is accompanying him on the tour. Meanwhile, Sisodia said that he was not scared of the CBI as he was a soldier of Arvind Kejriwal.

Sisodia alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had promised him the chief ministerial post in Delhi. He said he was not aspiring for a chief ministerial post and his priorities remain to “give best education” to the students across the country.

Earlier, the deputy CM of Delhi claimed that he was approached by the BJP with an offer that all cases against him will be closed if he joined the saffron party.

“I have received a message from the BJP — leave the AAP and join the BJP. We will ensure that all cases lodged by the CBI and the ED against you are closed,” Sisodia claimed.

Sisodia urged the people of Gujarat to give a chance to Arvind Kejriwal in the state and promised a free and good education system if elected to power. Kejriwal and Sisodia will attend a town hall meeting in Bhavnagar on Tuesday.

“I want to say to every family of Gujarat that we should start dreaming from today to implement a robust education system in the state. I urge you to give chance to Arvind Kejriwal in Gujarat. It is a guarantee that after the formation of the AAP government in the state, a free and good education system will be given in Gujarat,” he said.

Also Read: Pakistan: Hindu Man Booked in Alleged Blasphemy Case in Hyderabad

It may be recalled here that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has named the AAP leader Manish Sisodia along with 15 other people and entities in an FIR in connection with alleged irregularities in the implementation of the Delhi excise policy.

