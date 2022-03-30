New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday alleged that the "goons of BJP" attacked Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's house and broke the CCTV camera. Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister and AAP leader Manish Sisodia alleged the Delhi police failed to stop the attackers.

Here is purported #CCTV footage of the attack on CM House doing rounds on social media.@BJP4Delhi @AamAadmiParty @ArvindKejriwal pic.twitter.com/Ld8giJXTEw — United News of India (@uniindianews) March 30, 2022

The BJP workers led by party MP Tejasvi Surya staged a massive dharna outside Delhi Chied Minister's residence protesting his remarks over director Vivek Agnihotri's The Kashmir Files movie. Tejasvi Surya said the BJP workers won't leave the place until Arvind Kejriwal issues and apology.

देश के हिंदुओं के अपमान पर केजरीवाल को माफी मांगनी होगी और जब तक वो माफी नही मांगेंगे युवा मोर्चा उन्हें छोड़ेगा नही । देश के हिंदुओं का अपमान करने वाले केजरीवाल को आज हम आसामाजिक तत्व लगते है और कश्मीरी हिंदुओं के नरसंहार करने वाले आतंकवादी प्यारे लगते है।#BJYMvsKejriwal — Tejasvi Surya (@Tejasvi_Surya) March 30, 2022

Recently, the Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had criticised the BJP leaders for 'promoting' The Kashmir Files movie. He had questioned the decision of making the movie tax-free in the BJP-led states. Kejriwal suggested the film director Agnihotri to 'release the movie on YouTube. Everyone can watch it for free. What's the need to make the film tax-free."

बीजेपी के गुंडे CM @ArvindKejriwal जी के घर पर तोड़फोड़ करते रहे. बीजेपी की पुलिस उन्हें रोकने की जगह उन्हें घर के दरवाज़े तक लेकर आई. https://t.co/oSFc2kWaDC — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) March 30, 2022

The AAP leader Athishi asked if the Delhi Police had orders from the Home Minister's office to support BJP workers when they were allegedly vandalising Kejriwal's house. She tweeted if the police was ordered to suppoprt the BJP workers in vandalism.