With the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leading in over 90 seats and the initial trends suggesting it will be a clean sweep for the party, it seems the voters of the state have opted for a change. AAP Convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tried to hard sell the Delhi model to the Punjab voters in his election rallies. He promised quality public school education, better health infrastructure, affordable water and power supply to the people of the state.

The state youth and women voters warmed up to the Outsider party and its party workers worked hard to convince the voters to give ‘ek mauka Kejriwal nu.’ Ahead of elections, the announcement of Bhagwant Mann as the party’s CM face may also have worked in AAP’s favour as the opposition was targeting the party as an outsider party.

This election also saw the defeat of seasoned politicians and former chief ministers like Captain Amarinder Singh, Prakash Singh Badal, sitting chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi, former Dy CM Sukhbir Singh Badal and state Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu.

Let’s take a look at some of the prominent winning and losing candidates in this election.

Navjot Singh Sidhu

Congress chief Sidhu and his tough Shiromani Akali Dal rival Bikram Singh Majitha both lost to AAP’s candidate Jeevan Jyot Kaur. A three-time MP on BJP’s ticket and one-time MLA on Congress ticket, Sidhu conceded his defeat in his tweet. “The voice of the people is the voice of God …. Humbly accept the mandate of the people of Punjab …. Congratulations to Aap !!!”

The voice of the people is the voice of God …. Humbly accept the mandate of the people of Punjab …. Congratulations to Aap !!! — Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) March 10, 2022

Prakash Singh Badal

The former chief minister, who occupied this high chair several times since 1970, was defeated by AAP candidate Gurmeet Singh Kudian from the Lambi assembly seat. The SAD stalwart lost the election with a margin of 11,357 votes.

Captain Amarinder Singh

The former chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh, who resigned from Congress after a bitter battle with Navjot Singh Sidhu, lost his Patiala bastion to AAP’s candidate Ajit Pal Singh Kohli. While conceding his defeat, the 79-year-old stalwart put out a tweet saying "Democracy has triumphed".

I accept the verdict of the people with all humility. Democracy has triumphed. Punjabis have shown true spirit of Punjabiyat by rising and voting above sectarian and caste lines.

Congratulations to @AAPPunjab and @BhagwantMann. — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) March 10, 2022

Charanjit Singh Channi

Sitting chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi, who was named as Congress’ party face by senior leader Rahul Gandhi before the elections, lost not one but two seats. In the Bhadaur seat, he lost the election to a driver’s son and AAP candidate Labh Singh and in the Chamkaur Sahib constituency, he was defeated by another namesake AAP candidate Charanjit Singh.

The former CM took to Twitter to accept his defeat. “I humbly accept the verdict of the people of Punjab and Congratulate Aam Aadmi Party and their elected Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann Ji for the victory. I hope they will deliver on the expectations of people."

I humbly accept the verdict of the people of Punjab and Congratulate @AamAadmiParty and their elected CM @BhagwantMann Ji for the victory. I hope they will deliver on the expections of people. — Charanjit S Channi (@CHARANJITCHANNI) March 10, 2022

Sukhbir Singh Badal

Shiromani Akali Dal heavyweight and a former deputy chief minister Sukhbir Singh Badal lost his Jalalabad seat to AAP’s Jagdeep Kamboj. Sukhbir accepted the people’s mandate and the Aam Aadmi Party. “We whole-heartedly & with total humility accept the mandate given by Punjabis. I am grateful to lakhs of Punjabis who placed their trust in us & to SAD-BSP workers for their selfless toil. We will continue to serve them with humility in the role they have assigned to us”

We whole-heartedly & with total humility accept the mandate given by Punjabis. I am grateful to lakhs of Punjabis who placed their trust in us & to to SAD-BSP workers for their selfless toil. We will continue to serve them with humility in the role they have assigned to us. 1/2 — Sukhbir Singh Badal (@officeofssbadal) March 10, 2022

Bhagwant Mann

AAP’s chief ministerial candidate Bhagwant Mann won from Dhuri Assembly seat. The party’s state president defeated Congress candidate and sitting legislator Dalvir Singh Goldy with a margin of 58,206 votes. As the Aam Aadmi Party is heading to a landslide victory, the Punjab Chief Minister-elect announced that his oath-taking ceremony will be held at Khatkarkalan in Nawanshahr district, the ancestral village of freedom fighter Bhagat Singh. He also announced that in the AAP regime, no government official will carry a picture of the Chief Minister but the portraits of Bhagat Singh and BR Ambedkar.