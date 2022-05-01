As a mandatory KYC document, Aadhaar card is required in India for availing of government subsidies and benefits of various government-run welfare schemes. Since the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) issued Aadhaar card contains full name, permanent address, and date of birth, all linked to a unique 12-digit number, therefore, this can be considered as an important identity proof.

Like elders, children too need an Aadhar Card in many places. For children under the age of five, the UIDAI has introduced a new Aadhar Card which is known as Blue Aadhaar or Baal Aadhaar. The kids can use it as their ID card.

A child below 5 years of age gets a blue in coloured Aadhaar known as Baal Aadhaar. When the child becomes 5 yr old, a mandatory biometric update is required. #AadhaarForMyChild pic.twitter.com/5IBZRuo7Tr — Aadhaar (@UIDAI) February 23, 2018

Unlike regular Aadhaar Card, the children's Aadhaar card will have blue colour. It will have a unique 12-digit number and the child’s biometrics are not captured and fed into it. However, the child has to get his/her ten finger biometrics, iris and facial picture updated after crossing 5 years of age as the card will become invalid. The children’s Aadhaar card will have a photo and it will be linked with the UID of parents.

Also Read: LPG Cylinder Price Hiked Again, Check Price of Cooking Gas

Here’s a detailed guide on how to apply for a Blue Aadhaar card for your kids below 5 years of age.