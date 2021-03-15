Aadhaar Card Holders Can Get PAN Card in 10 Minutes: Here's How!

Recently the government came up with a facility through which citizens can now get a Permanent Account Number (PAN) quickly. The IT department launched this online facility to make things a little easier for people.

You can get your PAN card online. This will be a digital copy, an e-PAN and not a physical card. But the copy is also a good one. This process takes only 10 minutes.

Here is what you need to do:

1. Go to the e-filing portal

2. Select the option, ‘Instant PAN through Aadhaar’

3. Click on ‘Get new PAN’

4. Fill in your Aadhar card details.

5. An OTP will be sent to your registered mobile number.

6. After you have entered the OTP, an e-PAN will be issued.

As a PAN card is an essential document, it is necessary that you get yourself one, as soon as possible. A PAN will be used for property valued, real estate. It is necessary for Debit and Credit Card. If you want a debit/credit card, you need to have a PAN.

Not just that, also the transactions above Rs. 50,000 requires a PAN card. So if you wish, you can use the online portal and get your e-PAN