Aadhaar Card For Children Below 5 Years: How to apply online

Aadhaar is a 12-digit unique random number provided to all Indian citizens by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI). It is a new-age document that also functions as a crucial identification (ID) proof.

The card contains demographic and biometric data gathered during the enrolling process and is provided free of charge. Enrolment is compulsory for all Indian citizens, which implies that minors are included. The UIDAI has initiated a campaign to give Baal Aadhaar Cards, which are Aadhaar cards for children. For the first time in India, even a newborn baby is eligible for an Aadhaar card.

Children go through the same Aadhaar enrolment process as adults. Parents must travel to the local enrolment centre and fill out the required information on the form. A child's Aadhaar card will be free of charge, and no biometric data will be collected from children under the age of five. When the child turns 5 and again at 15, his or her Aadhaar Card will need to be updated with his or her demographic data — biometrics of ten fingers, a face photo, and an iris scan.

How can I get an Aadhaar card for my child?

Step 1: Go to UIDAI's official website.

Step 2: Go to the Aadhaar Card registration page and click on it.

Step 3: Fill in all the required personal information, such as the child's name, parents' phone number, and e-mail address, among other things. You must also complete the Aadhaar Enrolment Form.

Step 4: Add demographic information, such as residence address, location, district/town, state, and so on.

Step 5: Select the appointment option and choose a date for your Aadhaar Card registration.

Step 6: The applicant/parent/guardian can proceed with the enrolling procedure by selecting the nearest centre.

Step 7: Arrive at the enrolment centre on the scheduled day with all the required papers, including the child's birth certificate, parent/s Aadhaar card photocopies, and others. Take a reference number with the documents as well.

Step 8: The Aadhaar officer will check all the papers, and if the child has turned 5 years, biometric data will be collected and connected to the Aadhaar card. If the child is under the age of five, only a photograph will be taken, and no biometric information will be collected.

Step 9: The applicant will be issued an acknowledgment number after the confirmation/verification procedure, which may be used to track the status of the application.

Step 10: Within 60 days, the applicant will get an SMS notice on the cellphone number provided.

Step 11: Within 90 days of completing the enrolment procedure, you can obtain your Baal Aadhaar card.

How to Register for a Baal Aadhaar Card Offline:

Step 1: Take all the relevant papers to the nearest Aadhaar Card Enrolment Centre.

Step 2: Inform the appropriate authorities about the enrolment of the child for an Aadhaar card and obtain a form.

Step 3: Complete all the required information and send it to the appropriate official (s) with supporting documents.

Step 4: At the time of submitting the enrolment form, the parents' Aadhaar card information and mobile number must be submitted.

Step 5: Following the verification procedure, the child's photograph will be taken. Children under the age of five will not have their biometrics taken.

Step 6: If the kid is five years old or older, a photograph, as well as biometric data such as an iris scan and fingerprints, will be taken.

Step 7: After receiving confirmation, save the appreciation slip provided at the centre for future reference.