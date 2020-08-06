AHMEDABAD: In a tragic incident, eight COVID-19 patients including three women who were undergoing treatment in the ICU ward of a private hospital in Ahmedabad died after a massive fire broke out there around 3.30 am on Thursday, August 6.

According to reports, the fire broke out in Shrey Hospital in Navrangpura area of Ahmedabad in Gujarat in the wee hours of Thursday. Around 49 COVID-19 patients and other health staff were present in the 50-bedded hospital during the time of the incident. Out of the 49 patients, 10 were being treated in the ICU ward.

Fire tenders rushed to the hospital to douse the flames which were brought under control after about an hour at around 4.30 am.

In the accident, eight were burnt alive, including five men and three women. Around 40 other COVID-19 patients in the hospital were rescued and shifted to a civic hospital in the city. The cause of the fire is not known yet.

Ahmedabad City B Division Assistant Commissioner LB Jala said the situation was under control at present.

The bodies were shifted for postmortem and an investigation is underway, Jala said.

The Prime Minister responded over the incident, and expressed grief over the death of eight COVID-19 patients. The PM announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh to the kin of the deceased from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund and 50,000 each would be given to those injured.

