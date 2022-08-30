Jammu: Jammu: At least eight persons were killed and three others injured in a horrific road accident in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar district on Tuesday, officials said.

Officials said the driver of a Tata Sumo taxi lost control on the wheel at Chatroo in the district and the vehicle skidded off the road and dropped into a deep gorge, killing seven occupants of the vehicle on the spot while one injured person lost his life while being shifted to the district hospital.

“A total of eight people have died till now while three are injured in a road accident,” Devansh Yadav, Deputy Commissioner (DC), Kishtwar said.

After receiving information about the Chatroo mishap, the rescue teams of police and the army reached the site and shifted the injured to the hospital where attending doctors described condition of some of the injured as critical,” an official said.

“Eight are dead including a small girl while three have been injured. Medical teams are looking into those who are injured. We will provide necessary compensation and bear the expenses of their treatment,” Yadav said.

#Accident#SadNews from #Kishtwar Seven people died as the Tata Sumo they were travelling in rolled down into a gorge at Chatroo, district Kishtwar today. Police have reached the spot and rescue operation launched.#OmShanti pic.twitter.com/QXa2aldpQB — Upma Sharma (@UpmaSharma2608) August 30, 2022

Meanwhile, the Lieutenant Governor of the Union Territory Manoj Sinha expressed his condolences to the bereaved families and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured persons.

“Extremely pained by the loss of lives due to a tragic road accident in Kishtwar. My deepest condolences to the bereaved families and prayers for the speedy recovery of injured. Directed district administration to ensure best possible treatment to the injured,” the office of LG J-K tweeted.

Extremely pained by the loss of lives due to a tragic road accident in Kishtwar. My deepest condolences to the bereaved families and prayers for the speedy recovery of injured. Directed district administration to ensure best possible treatment to the injured. — Office of LG J&K (@OfficeOfLGJandK) August 30, 2022

(With ANI inputs)

