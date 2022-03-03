8 Indigo Evacuation Flights to Bring Back Indians Stranded in Ukraine

IndiGo Airlines will dispatch eight flights to Hungary, Poland, and Romania to help evacuate stranded Indians in Ukraine due to the ongoing Russian military offensive on Thursday. Because Ukraine's airspace has been closed since February 24, India has been evacuating its citizens with help from neighbouring countries such as Romania, Hungary, and Poland.

"Two flights each from Delhi to Budapest (Hungary) and Rzeszow (Poland) through Istanbul; and two flights each from Mumbai to Bucharest (Romania) and Suceawa (Romania) via Istanbul on Thursday," the airline said in a statement on Wednesday. According to IndiGo, while eight evacuation flights depart from India on Thursday, six repatriation flights will arrive on the same day. IndiGo's six evacuation flights have landed in India, carrying approximately 1,300 Indians since February 28.