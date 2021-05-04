7th Pay Commission: Good News For Govt Employees, Details Inside

The deadline for pay fixation has been extended to three months from the date of issuance of this MO, which is April 15. According to an office memorandum from the Ministry of Finance, Department of Expenditure, the deadline for pay fixation has been extended by three months from the date of issuance of this MO, which is April 15.

It is worth mentioning here that many central government employees demanded an extension of the deadline because they were unable to complete the exercise within the allotted time. Thus the Centre released this clarification.

Employees in the central government would be able to select if they want their salary set on the date of promotion or the date of increment as a result of the decision to allow an extension for pay fixation.

"The decision by the Centre comes after large number of references were received by the department seeking condonation of delay and allowing another opportunity to exercise/re-exercise the option for pay fixation as the employees have faced time constraints etc. In exercising their option for pay fixation," said the government order.

"The issue has been examined in this Department and the Competent Authority in the partial modification has approved for allowing another opportunity to government employees to exercise/re-exercise option for pay fixation within 3 months from the date of the issue of this office Memorandum (April 15th)," according to a statement from the Finance Ministry's concerned department.

It goes on to say that no further requests for a date extension or a relaxation of the condonation in exercising the option will be considered under any circumstances.