7th Pay Commission: Central Govt Staff's DA Hiked by 28pc, Check Revised Salary

Good news for all the central government employees and pensioners who have been eagerly waiting for the hike in Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR) from quite a long time.

Union Minister Anurag Thakur said that the cabinet gave green signal to increase the DA from 17 percent to 28 percent. The hike will come into effect from from July 1, 2021. The move is expected to cost the government approximately Rs 34,400 crore.

Anurag Thakur stated, "The Dearness Allowance (DA) for Central Government and pensioners employees has been increased from 17% to 28%. This will be applicable from 1st July 2021."

Before the hike was approved by the cabinet, at least three DA instalments were due - two from last year and one from this year. As part of the three pending instalments, an 11% DA increase has been authorised.

The dearness allowance has previously been increased by 4% in January 2020, 3% in June 2020, and 4% in January 2021 by the central government. According to the calculations, the overall increase will be 28% (17+4 +3+4).

For example, if an employee gets Rs 20,000 basic salary per month his or her salary is going to be increased by 11%, or will get a hike of Rs 2,200. One can similarly calculate the salary hike based on basic pay.