7th And Last Phase Of Assembly Elections In Uttar Pradesh Tomorrow

Polling for the seventh and final phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly election covering 54 seats, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi's parliamentary constituency Varanasi, will be held on Monday to decide the fate of 613 candidates.

Polling will start at 7 am and continue till 6 pm in Azamgarh, Mau, Jaunpur, Ghazipur, Chandauli, Varanasi, Mirzapur, Bhadohi and Sonbhadra districts.

The campaigning for the final phase ended on Saturday with the ruling BJP and its rival parties attacking each other on a range of issues, from the handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, law and order, economic and security situation to the farmers' stir.

In political terms, it has a Win-Win situation for all parties. while Varanasi is in focus because of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Azamgarh is is considered as a bastion of Samajwadi Party.

Polling on these 54 seats will also mark the end of the almost month-long voting process in the politically crucial state of Uttar Pradesh that began on February 10 after the announcement of the election in mid-January. The counting of votes will be undertaken on March 10.



