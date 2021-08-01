75th Independence Year: Honour For India As It Takes Over Presidency of UN Security Council For August
On the 75th year of its Independence, India will have the honour to take over the Presidency of the UN Security Council on August 1 for a month.
“It is a singular honour for us to be presiding over the Security Council the same month when we are celebrating our 75th Independence Day," India’s Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador T S Tirumurti said in a video message on the eve of India assuming the rotating Presidency of the powerful 15-nation UN body.
Thank you Ambassador @NDeRiviere, PR of France for steering the UN #SecurityCouncil for the month of July. 👏
India takes over the Presidency for August ⬇️ @MEAIndia @IndiaembFrance @franceonu @FranceinIndia @afpfr @Yoshita_Singh pic.twitter.com/fCAdYj244g
— PR/Amb T S Tirumurti (@ambtstirumurti) August 1, 2021
The August presidency will be India’s first Presidency during its 2021-22 tenure as a non-permanent member of the Security Council. India will again preside over the Council in December next year, the last month of its two-year tenure. India’s two-year tenure as a non-permanent member of the Security Council began on January 1, 2021.
The first working day of India’s Presidency will be Monday, August 2 when Tirumurti will hold a hybrid press briefing in the UN headquarters on the Council’s programme of work for the month. During its Presidency, India will be organising high-level signature events in three major areas - maritime security, peacekeeping and counterterrorism.
A momentous day!
🇮🇳 takes over the Presidency of the @UN #SecurityCouncil for the month of August. A world view anchored in #VasudhaivaKutumbakam.
Here is a glimpse of our priorities⬇️#IndiainUNSC@IndiaUNNewYork pic.twitter.com/dot5vujxoC
— Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) August 1, 2021
