On the 75th year of its Independence, India will have the honour to take over the Presidency of the UN Security Council on August 1 for a month.

“It is a singular honour for us to be presiding over the Security Council the same month when we are celebrating our 75th Independence Day," India’s Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador T S Tirumurti said in a video message on the eve of India assuming the rotating Presidency of the powerful 15-nation UN body.

The August presidency will be India’s first Presidency during its 2021-22 tenure as a non-permanent member of the Security Council. India will again preside over the Council in December next year, the last month of its two-year tenure. India’s two-year tenure as a non-permanent member of the Security Council began on January 1, 2021.

The first working day of India’s Presidency will be Monday, August 2 when Tirumurti will hold a hybrid press briefing in the UN headquarters on the Council’s programme of work for the month. During its Presidency, India will be organising high-level signature events in three major areas - maritime security, peacekeeping and counterterrorism.

🇮🇳 takes over the Presidency of the @UN #SecurityCouncil for the month of August.

Here is a glimpse of our priorities⬇️#IndiainUNSC@IndiaUNNewYork pic.twitter.com/dot5vujxoC — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) August 1, 2021

