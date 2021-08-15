75th Independence Day: Top 10 Quotes From PM Modi's Speech

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address to the nation from the ramparts of Red Fort on the occasion of Independence Day today touched various topics. He spoke about how India is dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, vaccines in India, Aatmanirbhar Bharat, policies for small farmers, Gati Shakti Project, India's Olympics performance, etc.,

PM Modi announced Gati Shakti's National Master Plan and this new initiative is worth Rs. 100 lakh crore and will bring employment opportunities to the youth. He said that, "In the coming days, we will launch PM Gati Shakti Plan, a 100 lakh crore national infrastructure master plan which will make a foundation for holistic infrastructure and give an integrated pathway to our economy. Gati Shakti will help local manufacturers turn globally competitive; also develop possibilities of new future economic zones. Rs 100 lakh crore Gatishakti initiative will bring employment opportunities for youth, help in holistic infrastructure growth."

Modi said, "By conducting surgical strikes and airstrikes, we have given a message of the emergence of a new India to our enemies. It also conveys that India can take tough decisions."

India's New Education Policy aims to alleviate poverty and it will focus on encouraging the teaching of regional languages.

Modi in his speech praised Indian Olympians who won medals at the Tokyo Olympics. He said that, "Olympic medalists have brought glory to the nation. I want to tell the citizens and sportsperson. We must honour our sportsperson.".

Modi said, "All of our doctors, nurses, paramedical staff, sanitation workers, scientists developing vaccinations, and crores of citizens who worked with a sense of service during COVID deserve our gratitude."

India only country that signed the Paris Climate Pact and is on its way to fulfill its goals. PM Modi announced National Hydrogen Mission today.

Modi said, "To bring about major changes and reforms, political will is essential. Today, the world can see that India has plenty of political will. To implement reforms, good and smart governance is required."

"We are delighted to state that India currently has the world's largest COVID19 vaccination programme. So far, more than 54 crore people have been vaccinated.." - PM Modi

Modi said, "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayaas' is crucual for the achievement of all our goals.

"We have to ensure we meet our goal of building Aatmanirbhar Bharat when we celebrate 100 years of India's Independence." - Modi