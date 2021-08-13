75th Independence Day: Quotes, Wishes, WhatsApp, Facebook Messages To Share With Your Dear Ones

India is going to celebrate its 75th Independence Day on August 15th, 2021. After almost two centuries under British rule, India got Independence on August 15, 1947. India became free from the clutches of the British after countless sacrifices and struggles.

Here are WhatsApp, Facebook Messages to share with your dear ones on 75th Independence Day.

Let's keep the memories of all the people who sacrificed their lives for our country alive. Wishing you a Happy Independence Day 2021! Let us honour the struggles of many Bravehearts who fought for the country's freedom. Happy Independence Day 2021! Freedom in Mind, Faith in our heart, Memories in our souls. Let’s salute the Nation on Independence Day! Our freedom fighters went through countless sufferings to give us our freedom. August 15 is a day to remember and honour them. Have a Happy Independence Day! Freedom cannot be bought by money. We earned ours through years of struggle against the British Raj. Let us remember all those who fought for our country. Jai Hind! Freedom is something you have to fight for. We’ve tried so hard to earn it, so let’s celebrate the fact that we still have our freedom. Never let go of it and always carry it in your heart. Happy Independence Day! Today we cherish the ones who made our independence possible. Freedom is hard to get, but we were blessed to have it. Let’s appreciate everything we have and celebrate the great miracle of freedom. Happy Independence Day. Let’s salute the martyrs for the sacrifices they made and thank them for giving us our freedom. Happy Independence Day 2021. On this special day here’s wishing our dreams of a new tomorrow come true! May your Independence Day day be filled with patriotic spirit! Never forget the sacrifice of our freedom fighters who formed this country. Jai Hind! Independence Day is the time to rethink who we are and how we got here. Jai Hind! Freedom is the way God intended us; it is something we are born with. Something that no one can take away from you. Let’s celebrate Freedom! Happy Independence Day. Together we can win the world, together we can conquer our fear and together we can be a happy place. Happy Independence Day! Well someone said, god just made the nation we made castes, creeds, race, religion, wars, hatred and love. Hope this Independence is as democratic as we talk. If I am given an opportunity to be born into this world again, I will again choose this great nation! Happy Independence Day! Jai Hind!

Independence Day Quotes: