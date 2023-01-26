74th Republic Day: President Murmu Unfurls Tricolour, Egyptian Prez Watches R-Day Parade

New Delhi: Indians across the country are celebrating the 74th Republic Day with full zeal and enthusiasm. President Droupadi Murmu led the nation from Kartavya Path and unfurled the national flag on Thursday.

The flag hoisting was followed by a rendition of the national anthem with a 21-gun salute using 105-mm Indian Field Guns unlike the 25-pounder gun salute in the past.

National Flag unfurled followed by the National Anthem with a booming 21-gun salute. Amongst the many firsts, the 21-gun salute was given with 105-mm Indian Field Guns.#RepublicDay | #RepublicDayIndia | #RDaywithAIR pic.twitter.com/dWxPbML2sL — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) January 26, 2023

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi witnessed the colourful parade on the Kartavya Path along with President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other leaders. This year, India had invited the President of Egypt as a guest at the Republic Day celebrations.

Earlier, PM Narendra Modi paid tributes to the fallen heroes by laying a wreath at the National War Memorial.

In her address to the nation on the eve of 74th Republic Day on Wednesday, President Droupadi had paid tributes to the architects of Indian Constitution.

“India will always remain grateful to Dr BR Ambedkar, who headed the Drafting Committee of the Constitution, and thus had a critical part in giving it the final shape,” the President said.

The major highlights of this year’s R-Day parade were a march by a contingent of the Egyptian Armed Forces and an all women contingent of the Indian CRPF.

PM @narendramodi leads the nation in paying solemn tributes to the fallen heroes by laying a wreath at National War Memorial, New Delhi. #RepublicDay | #RepublicDayIndia | #RDaywithAIR | #RepublicDay2023 pic.twitter.com/e9vMu4yWEk — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) January 26, 2023

This year, the tableaux from states like Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra and Tripura at the R-Day parade showcased the ‘Nari Shakti’ (women empowerment).

The tableau of Andhra Pradesh depicted 'Prabhala Theertham'- a festival of the peasantry during Makara Sankranti.

