The Independence Day of India is celebrated throughout the country on the 15th of August every year. India will celebrate its 74th Independence Day on the 15th of August, 2020. This year, Independence celebrations are going to be different, owing to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, there will be no social gatherings.

History:

On 15th August 1947, India got independence and the day marks the end of British rule in India. It also marks the anniversary of the partition of the subcontinent into two countries, India and Pakistan, which occurred at midnight on August 14–15, 1947.

India was under the British rule for more than 200 years and on 15th August 1947, the reins of control were handed over to the leaders of the country. On 15 August 1947, the first Prime Minister of independent India Jawaharlal Nehru, hoisted the national flag at the Lahori Gate of Red Fort in Old Delhi.

Every year, the prime minister of India will hoist the flag at the Red Fort in Delhi and address the nation. PM speaks about the country's accomplisments during the last year and explains the goals of the country for the future. A parade with members of the armed forces and police will take place.

Here are some Independence Day wishes, messages, quotes, Facebook and WhatsApp status

Freedom in the mind, faith in the words, pride in our soils. Let's salute the nation on this day Independence Day!

So many people might have forgotten the sacrifices, but we never will, the colorful flag of our country furls so high. Happy Independence Day!

This Independence Day let's take a pledge to protect the peace and unity of our great nation. Happy Independence Day!

Let's not take our Independence for granted a do every bit for the nation to protect the legacy of do and die.Nothing is more precious than Independence and Liberty. Happy Independence Day!

Thousands laid down their lives so that our country can celebrate this day, never forgetting their sacrifices. Happy Independence Day!

