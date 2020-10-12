74 Per cent Of Migrant Workers Want To Come Back

All those migrant workers who trekked all the way to their native villages during the Corona lockdown are now yearning to go back to their places of work. At least an estimated 70 per cent of the migrant labourers are longing to go back to the states they worked before the lockdown. According to a government survey, 1.04 crore workers had gone back to their native villages during the lockdown.

The survey showed that the migrant labourers’ income has gone down by 94 per cent in their native villags and hence they want to go back to their former work places. The survey, titled Migrant Workers: A study on their livehoods after reverse migration due to lockdown,” has been conducted under the leadership of former deputy director of the National Sample Survey Organisation (NSSO) SB Singh.

The survey said that most migrant workers want to go back as the employers have offered up to 41 per cent raise in their wages. A vast majority of the migrant labourers are from UP