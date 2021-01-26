72nd Republic Day Parade 2021: Live Updates

07:12 (IST) 26 JAN 2021:

PM Modi Greets Nation On 72nd Republic Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday greeted all Indians on the country's 72nd Republic Day. "Wishing all the people of India a Happy Republic Day. Jai Hind!" the PM tweeted. India is celebrating Republic Day with a shortened parade, no chief guest, and fewer spectators amid restrictions due to COVID-19. A total of 32 tableaus will be taking part.

07:17 (IST) 26 JAN 2021:

Republic Day: This year, 119 Padma Awards

Padma Awards - one of the highest civilian Awards of the country, are conferred in three categories, namely, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Shri. The Awards are given in various disciplines/ fields of activities, viz.- art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports, civil service, etc. ‘Padma Vibhushan’ is awarded for exceptional and distinguished service; ‘Padma Bhushan’ for distinguished service of a high order and ‘Padma Shri’ for distinguished service in any field. The awards are announced on the occasion of Republic Day every year.

These awards are conferred by the President of India at ceremonial functions which are held at Rashtrapati Bhawan usually around March/ April every year. This year the President has approved the conferment of 119 Padma Awards including 1 duo case (in a duo case, the award is counted as one) as per the list below. The list comprises 7 Padma Vibhushan, 10 Padma Bhushan, and 102 Padma Shri Awards. 29 of the awardees are women and the list also includes 10 persons from the category of Foreigners/NRI/PIO/OCI, 16 Posthumous awardees, and 1 transgender awardee.

07:23 (IST) 26 JAN 2021:

Republic Day: Shinzo Abe and SP Balasubramaniam are among seven to get Padma Vibhushan.

07:27 (IST) 26 JAN 2021:

Republic Day 2021: Delhi Police NOC for tractor parade

Republic Day 2021: The Delhi Police has given a No-Objection Certificate to the protesting farmer unions for their proposed Republic Day tractor parade with 37 conditions, including capping the number of participants and allocating a fixed time slot. According to the NOC, the parade has to be restricted to the permitted routes only, and no dharna, demonstration, or sit-in protest should be held on the parade route. Only 5,000 people on as many tractors will be allowed to participate in the parade in Delhi, and it shall be held within the prescribed time slot of 12 pm to 5 pm on Tuesday. The organizers shall carry all the permissions granted in original and show them to any police officer on demand.

Farmers’ leaders Darshan Pal, Rajinder Singh, Balbir Singh Rajewal, Buta Singh Burjgil, and Joginder Singh Ugraha shall be available during the proposed tractor parade for liaison and coordination. The NOC states that organizers should ensure the deployment of 2,500 volunteers along the prescribed routes. The details of the volunteers have to be provided to the police in advance. The organizers will also have to ensure that participants in the tractor parade do not consume any intoxicating substance or indulge in disorderly conduct. There should be no obstruction on the roads, and the parade should move from the starting point to the terminal point without any addition of tractors or other vehicles along the route. Tractors that break down during the parade cannot be replaced. (PTI)

07:30 (IST) 26 JAN 2021:

Republic Day: 38 Delhi cops awarded the police medal

Republic Day 2021: Thirty-eight Delhi Police personnel have been awarded police medal for their services. Seventeen have been awarded the Police Medal for Gallantry, three President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service, and 18 Police Medal for Meritorious Service on the occasion of the Republic Day. DCP Sanjeev Kumar Yadav and his special cell team, including Inspectors Prabhat Kumar Pankaj, Pankaj Kumar; Sub-Inspectors Krishan Kumar, Neeraj Kumar Sharma; Head Constable Girdhar Singh Gurjer; and Constable Gurdeep Singh, were awarded the Police Medal for Gallantry for bringing under control criminal 'Kranti Gang' in the Delhi NCR in 2018. (PTI)

07:36 (IST) 26 JAN 2021:

Ranjan Gogoi, Ram Vilas Paswan, Sumitra Mahajan honored with Padma Bhushan

Republic Day 2021: Former chief ministers Tarun Gogoi and Keshubhai Patel and former union minister Ram Vilas Paswan have been awarded Padma Bhushan posthumously. Former Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan is also among the 10 Padma Bhushan awardees announced on Monday, while no one has been named for the Bharat Ratna -- India's highest civilian award. On the eve of the Republic Day, the Union Home Ministry said that President Ram Nath Kovind has approved the conferment of 119 Padma awards -- seven Padma Vibhushan, 10 Padma Bhushan, and 102 Padma Shri. The awardees include 29 women and a transgender theatre artist Matha B Manjamma Jogati. There are 10 persons from the category of foreigners, Non-Resident Indians (NRI), Persons of Indian Origin (PIO) PIO, and Overseas Citizen of India (OCI), while 16 have been awarded posthumously. Sand artist Sudarshan Sahoo has been honored with Padma Vibhushan. Former Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister Nripendra Misra, religious leader Kalbe Sadiq (posthumous), and social worker Tarlochan Singh have been awarded Padma Bhushan. Former governor late Mridula Sinha and former union minister Bijoya Bijoya Chakravarty are among Padma Shri winners.

The Padma Bhushan awardees include Carnatic musician Krishnan Nair Shantakumari Chithra, Kannada poet and playwright Chandrashekhar Kambara, and industrialist Rajnikant, Devidas Shroff.

07:41 (IST) 26 JAN 2021:

Hundreds of tractor-borne farmers stopped from proceeding to Delhi: Police

Republic Day: The Mathura police yesterday claimed it has persuaded hundreds of tractor-borne farmers against proceeding to join the tractor parade in Delhi on Republic Day and made them return home. Mathura Superintendent of Police (Rural) Shirish Chandra said hundreds of Delhi-bound farmers from Mat, Baldeo, Bajna, Raya, and Goverdhan areas of the district agreed to halt their tractor journey to the national capital and return home on long persuasion by the police. As a precautionary measure, the police force had been deployed on the Yamuna Expressway and other routes leading to Delhi. He said farmers' attempts to reach the Yamuna expressway were foiled without any untoward incident.

07:53 (IST) 26 JAN 2021:

Republic Day 2021: India to show military might on Rajpath

Republic Day 2021: India will show its military might today with Rafale fighter jets taking part in the Republic Day flypast for the first time and the armed forces showcasing T-90 tanks, the Samvijay electronic warfare system, Sukhoi-30 MKI fighter jets, among others. Total 32 tableaus — 17 from states and union territories, six from the Defence ministry, and nine from other Union ministries and paramilitary forces — depicting the nation's rich cultural heritage, economic progress, and defensive prowess will roll down the Rajpath at the Republic Day parade.

The Indian Army will showcase the main battle tank T-90 Bhishma, infantry combat vehicle BMP-II-Sarath, mobile autonomous launcher of the Brahmos missile system, multi-launcher rocket system Pinaka, electronic warfare system Samvijay among others during the parade. The Indian Navy's tableau at the Republic Day parade this year will showcase models of Indian naval ship (INS) Vikrant and naval operations that were conducted during the 1971 India-Pakistan war. The Indian Air Force (IAF) will showcase models of light combat aircraft (LCA) Tejas and indigenously developed anti-tank guided missile Dhruvastra on its tableaus during the parade. They also showcased scaled-down models of the Light Combat Helicopter (LCH), Sukhoi-30 MKI fighter jet, and Rohini radar on the tableaus. A total of 38 IAF aircraft, include Rafale, and four planes of the Indian Army will participate in the flypast today.

08:05 (IST) 26 JAN 2021:

Republic Day: 122-member contingent of Bangladesh armed forces to march on Rajpath

Republic Day 2021: A 122-member proud contingent of the Bangladesh armed forces will also march on Rajpath. The Bangladesh contingent will carry the legacy of legendary Muktijoddhas of Bangladesh, who fought against oppression and mass atrocities and liberated Bangladesh in 1971. India is currently celebrating the Swarnim Vijay Varsh - Golden Jubilee year - commemorating the country's victory over Pakistan in the 1971 war that led to the creation of Bangladesh.

08:23 (IST) 26 JAN 2021:

Republic Day 2021: PM Modi to visit the National War Memorial

The Republic Day parade ceremony will commence with Prime Minister Narendra Modi visiting the National War Memorial. "He will lead the nation in paying solemn tributes to the fallen heroes by laying a wreath. Thereafter, the PM and other dignitaries will head to the saluting dais at Rajpath to witness the parade," the ministry noted. As per tradition, the national flag will be unfurled followed by the national anthem with a booming 21-gun salute, it said. The parade will commence with President Ram Nath Kovind taking the salute.

08:35 (IST) 26 JAN 2021:

Republic Day LIVE: Tableaux to show Sun Temple of Gujarat, tea-tribes of Assam, shore temple of Pallava Dynasty

Republic Day Parade LIVE: Seventeen tableaux from various states and union territories, namely, Gujarat, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Uttarakhand, Chhattisgarh, Punjab, Tripura, West Bengal, Sikkim, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Delhi, and Ladakh will be showcased during the parade, depicting the geographical and rich cultural diversity of the country. These tableaux will show the vision for Ladakh to be carbon neutral, the sun temple at Modhera in Mehsana District of Gujarat, tea-tribes of Assam, shore temple and other monuments of Pallava Dynasty in Tamil Nadu, Bhakti Movement and saints of Maharashtra, etc.

08:46 (IST) 26 JAN 2021:

ITBP jawans celebrate Republic Day in Ladakh

Republic Day 2021: Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) jawans marching with the national flag on a frozen water body in Ladakh on Republic Day.

08:48 (IST) 26 JAN 2021:

Republic Day: Latest visuals from Chilla border on Delhi-Noida Link Road

Republic Day: Farmers' tractors with Tricolour ready for Republic Day tractor rally in protest against the Centre's Farm Laws.

08:50 (IST) 26 JAN 2021:

JP Nadda unfurls the national flag at party headquarters on Republic Day

Republic Day 2021: Bharatiya Janata Party President JP Nadda unfurls the national flag at party headquarters on Republic Day

08:52 (IST) 26 JAN 2021:

ITBP jawans celebrate Republic Day at a high-altitude Border Outpost in Ladakh

Republic Day Live: Indo Tibetan Border Police jawans celebrating the 72nd Republic Day at a high-altitude Border Outpost in Ladakh.

08:59 (IST) 26 JAN 2021:

Republic Day LIVE: Here's what Indian armed forces will showcase during a parade on Rajpath

Republic Day 2021 LIVE: The Indian Army will showcase the main battle tank T-90 Bhishma, infantry combat vehicle BMP-II-Sarath, mobile autonomous launcher of the Brahmos missile system, multi-launcher rocket system Pinaka, electronic warfare system Samvijay among others during the parade on Tuesday. The Indian Navy's tableau at the Republic Day parade this year will showcase models of Indian naval ship (INS) Vikrant and naval operations that were conducted during the 1971 India-Pakistan war. The Indian Air Force (IAF) will showcase models of light combat aircraft (LCA) Tejas and indigenously developed anti-tank guided missile Dhruvastra on its tableaus during the parade, the ministry noted. They also showcased scaled-down models of the Light Combat Helicopter (LCH), Sukhoi-30 MKI fighter jet, and Rohini radar on the tableaus. A total of 38 IAF aircraft, include Rafale, and four planes of the Indian Army will participate in the flypast on Tuesday.

09:34 (IST) 26 JAN 2021:

Prakash Javadekar unfurls the national flag at his residence on RepublicDay

Republic Day LIVE: Union Minister Prakash Javadekar unfurls the national flag at his residence on Republic Day

09:36 (IST) 26 JAN 2021:

Republic Day: Mobile internet services temporarily suspended across Kashmir valley

Republic Day LIVE: Mobile internet services have been temporarily suspended across Kashmir valley as a security measure in view of Republic Day celebrations.

09:41 (IST) 26 JAN 2021:

PM Modi pays tributes to the fallen soldiers at National War Memorial

Republic Day 2021 LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi leads the nation in paying tribute to the fallen soldiers by laying a wreath at the National War Memorial at the India Gate.

09:50 (IST) 26 JAN 2021:

Republic Day LIVE: PM Modi signs a ceremonial book at National War Memorial

Republic Day LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi signs the ceremonial book at the National War Memorial at the India Gate.

Defence Minister, Chief of Defence Staff, Chief of Army Staff, and Chief of Navy Staff also present.

09:59 (IST) 26 JAN 2021:

Republic Day LIVE: PM Modi is wearing a special 'Paghdi' from Jamnagar

Republic Day 2021 LIVE: Prime Minister Modi is wearing a special 'Paghdi' from Jamnagar. The first such 'Paghdi' was gifted to the PM by the royal family of Jamnagar, Gujarat.

10:00 (IST) 26 JAN 2021:

Republic Day LIVE: President Ram Nath Kovind arrives at Rajpath

Republic Day LIVE: President Ram Nath Kovind has arrived at Rajpath. He was received by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

10:05 (IST) 26 JAN 2021:

Republic Day: Tricolour unfurled at Rajpath

Republic Day 2021 LIVE: Delhi: The Tricolour unfurled at Rajpath in the presence of President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and other dignitaries on 72nd Republic Day.

10:07 (IST) 26 JAN 2021:

Republic Day 2021 LIVE: 21 Gun Salute presented by Ceremonial Battery of 223 Field Regiment

Republic Day 2021 LIVE 21 Gun Salute presented by Ceremonial Battery of 223 Field Regiment following the unfurling of the national flag.

The 21 Gun Salute is also presented during Independence Day and visits of foreign Heads of State.

10:12 (IST) 26 JAN 2021:

Republic Day LIVE: Winners of Param Vir Chakra and Ashok Chakra parade down Rajpath

Republic Day LIVE: Winners of the Param Vir Chakra and the Ashok Chakra parade down Rajpath. Param Vir Chakra is awarded for acts of bravery and self-sacrifice in the face of the enemy. Ashok Chakra awarded for similar acts of valor and self-sacrifice but, other than, in the face of the enemy.

10:17 (IST) 26 JAN 2021:

Republic Day LIVE: T- 90 Bhishma on Rajpath

Republic Day LIVE: The main battle tank of the Indian Army, T- 90 Bhishma, which is commanded by Captain Karanveer Singh Bhangu of 54 Armoured Regiment goes past the saluting dais.

10:19 (IST) 26 JAN 2021:

Republic Day 2021 LIVE: Marching Contingent of Bangladesh Army on Rajpath

Republic Day 2021 LIVE: Marching Contingent and Band of Bangladesh Army participate in Republic Day parade. The contingent is being led by Lt Col Abu Mohammed Shahnoor Shawan. The 122-member strong contingent is participating in the parade for the first time.

10:21 (IST) 26 JAN 2021:

Republic Day LIVE: Mobile Autonomous Launcher of Brahmos Missile on Rajpath

Republic Day LIVE: The Mobile Autonomous Launcher of the Brahmos Missile system is led by Captain Quamrul Zaman. This missile has been developed as a joint venture between India and Russia. It has a maximum range of 400 km.

10:23 (IST) 26 JAN 2021:

Republic Day LIVE: Pinaka Multi Launcher Rocket System

Republic Day LIVE: Pinaka Multi Launcher Rocket System of 841 Rocket Regiment (Pinaka)being led by Capt Vibhor Gulati. 214 mm Pinaka MBRL is one of the most advanced rocket systems in the world. A fully automated system can deliver firepower within a short span of time over a large area.

10:29 (IST) 26 JAN 2021:

Republic Day 2021: Captain Preeti Choudhary leads upgraded Schilka Weapon system

Republic Day 2021: Captain Preeti Choudhary of 140 Air Defence Regiment (Self Propelled) leads upgraded Schilka Weapon system. She is the only woman contingent commander from Army at Republic Day parade 2021. Schilka Weapon system is equipped with modern radar and digital fire control computers.

10:32 (IST) 26 JAN 2021:

Republic Day 2021 LIVE: Flight Lt Bhawna Kanth is part of the Indian Air Force tableau

Republic Day 2021 LIVE: Flight Lt Bhawna Kanth, one of the first three female fighter pilots of the country, is part of the Indian Air Force tableau at the Republic Day parade

10:40 (IST) 26 JAN 2021:

Republic Day 2021: Indian Navy's tableau showcases principal combatant in 1971 war

Republic Day 2021 LIVE: Indian Navy's tableau with the theme of ‘Swarnim Vijay Varsh’ being displayed at Republic Day parade. The trailer of the tableau showcases the Navy’s principal combatant in the 1971 war, INS Vikrant conducting flying operations with Sea Hawk and Alize aircraft.

10:42 (IST) 26 JAN 2021:

Republic Day 2021 LIVE: Camel contingent of BSF at Rajpath on Republic Day

Republic Day 2021 LIVE: The Camel contingent of the Border Security Force under the command of Deputy Commandant Ghanshyam Singh, at Rajpath on Republic Day

10:50 (IST) 26 JAN 2021:

Republic Day 2021 LIVE: First-ever tableau of Ladakh

Republic Day 2021 LIVE: The display of cultural tableaux begins at the Republic Day parade with Ladakh leading. It's the first-ever tableau of the Union Territory of Ladakh. It shows Ladakh's culture and communal harmony besides art and architecture, languages and dialects, customs and costumes, fairs and festivals, literature, music.

10:55 (IST) 26 JAN 2021:

Republic Day LIVE: A replica of Sun Temple on Gujarat tableau

Republic Day LIVE: A replica of Sun Temple at Modhera displayed on the Gujarat tableau. The tableau depicts the Sabhamandap, part of the Sun Temple. It’s 52 pillars denote 52 weeks of a Solar year.

10:59 (IST) 26 JAN 2021:

Republic Day LIVE: Punjab tableau showcases the glory of 9th Sikh Guru, Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur

Republic Day 2021 LIVE: Tableau of Punjab showcases the glory of the 9th Sikh Guru, Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur. The tableau has the theme '400th Birth Anniversary of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur'. The end of the trailer shows Gurdwara Sri Rakab Ganj Sahib, the site of the cremation of Guru Tegh Bahadur.

11:07 (IST) 26 JAN 2021:

Republic Day 2021 LIVE: UP tableau displays Ram Mandir

Republic Day 2021 LIVE: Designed after the theme 'Ayodhya: Cultural Heritage of Uttar Pradesh', the tableau of Uttar Pradesh also displays Ram Mandir. The forepart of the middle tableau shows Deepotsava of Ayodhya, in which millions of earthen lamps are lit.

11:16 (IST) 26 JAN 202:

Republic Day 2021 LIVE: ITBP personnel celebrate at the banks of Pangong Tso lake

Republic Day 2021 LIVE: ITBP personnel celebrate Republic Day at the banks of Pangong Tso lake.

11:38 (IST) 26 JAN 2021:

Republic Day 2021: 'Rudra’ formation comprising a Dakota aircraft flanked by 2 Mi-17 IV helicopters

Republic Day 2021: 'Rudra’ formation comprising a Dakota aircraft flanked by 2 Mi-17 IV helicopters. Dakotas were instrumental in airlifting troops into Kashmir Valley to repel invaders from across the border in 1947. They played a significant role in the Tangail airdrop leading to Bangladesh's liberation.

11:41 (IST) 26 JAN 2021:

Republic Day 2021 LIVE: For the first time, Rafale fly over Rajpath

Republic Day 2021 LIVE: One Rafale with 2 Jaguar Deep penetration strike aircraft and 2 MiG-29 Air Superiority Fighters, in 'Eklavya’ formation are the next to fly past, at a height of 300m and speed of 780 Km/h. The formation is led by Group Capt Rohit Kataria, Flight Commander of 17 Squadron.