7 Inspirational Quotes By Santoor Player Shivkumar Sharma

Shivkumar Sharma, a well-known Santoor player breathed his last today at the age of 84 due to cardiac arrest. He was suffering from kidney-related issues for the last six months and was on dialysis. Sharma gave santoor a classical status. Once Santoor was a little-known instrument from Jammu and Kashmir.

After the death of Shivkumar Sharma, many celebrities and politicians took to their social media and expressed their condolences.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed his grief over the death of Shivkumar Sharma. He wrote, "Our cultural world is poorer with the demise of Pandit Shivkumar Sharma Ji. He popularised the Santoor at a global level. His music will continue to enthral the coming generations. I fondly remember my interactions with him. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti."

The Governor of Maharashtra, Bhagat Singh Koshyari tweeted, “The news of the demise of Pt Shiv Kumar Sharma is shocking. He was instrumental in taking Santoor and Indian classical music to the global stage. Pt Sharma was a great artist, guru, researcher, thinker and above all a kind-hearted human being. Pt Shiv Kumar Sharma mentored many disciples and enriched the world of music with his multifarious contributions. I pay my respectful homage to Pt Shiv Kumar Sharma and convey my deepest condolences to Pt Rahul Sharma and to other members of the bereaved family.”

Here are some inspirational quotes from Shivkumar Sharma.

The one who was mine is now unknown. My heart is not accepting you are gone.

The mind is a wonderful servant, but a terrible master.

Having sex doesn’t make you a slut, and being a virgin doesn’t make you a saint.

It's easy to die in love…but living with that pain for the rest of its life is the hardest thing to do.

Don’t let anyone else hold your pen if you are writing your story.

Even the nicest person’s patience has a limit.

Also Read: Politicians, Celebrities Mourn Santoor Player Pandit Shivkumar's Demise