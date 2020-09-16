KOTA: At least 7 persons drowned while a few others are missing after a boat carrying more than 40 devotees to a temple in Bundi district of Rajasthan capsized in the Chambal river here on Wednesday morning.

Around 25 people were rescued, the police said. The incident took place near the Dhibri Chambal area under the Khatoli police station limits of Kota.

"A boat carrying over 40 devotees to a temple in Indergarh area of Bundi district capsized in Chambal river under Khatoli police station of Kota district at around 8.45 am on Wednesday," Superintendent of Police, Kota Rural, Sharad Choudhary said.

Around 20-25 people are reported to have managed to swim to the shore or have been rescued, while 10-12 people are reported missing, the SP said, adding that he and the Kota district collector were on the way to the spot.

A rescue operation is underway, Choudhary said. As per latest reports, the rescue teams have fished out seven bodies from the river.

According to locals, 40–50 people, including women and children, had left for the Kamleshwar Mahadev temple in Indergarh area of Bundi district from villages in Khatoli police station area on Wednesday morning.

Overloading of the boat with people and some two-wheelers, which were more than its capacity, are said to have caused the tragic mishap. Expressing shock over the incident, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot promised to provide compensation from the chief minister’s relief fund to the kin of the deceased. (With inputs from PTI)