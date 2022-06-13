64-Year-Old to Walk 800 km to Support The Welfare of Acid Attack Survivors in India

Bangalore: On an 800-km walking challenge in Spain, GiveIndia's 64-year-old head of content, Sara Adhikari, is not only ticking a milestone off her bucket list but is also supporting a cause close to her heart. Supporters are rooting for her to finish the walk as they help her raise funds for acid attack survivors under the care of GiveIndia's nonprofit partner Chhanv Foundation.

The 800-km El Camino de Santiago walk is ‌one of the most ancient and longest trails in the world.

Sara is accompanied by her sister Louise, 62, in the challenge, and the sexagenarians aim to raise Rs 5 lakh through the fundraiser. The money will go for the rehabilitation of survivors and help with their long-term medical treatment, legal aid, and avenues for employment.

The Camino Francés route that the sisters have taken started from the city of Saint-Jean-Pied-de-Port at the base of the French Pyrenees and will culminate in Santiago de Compostela in northwestern Spain. Although it is an ancient pilgrim route, individuals and groups walk the trail each year to spread awareness about cancer, Parkinson's, domestic violence, and human trafficking and raise funds for health and social causes.

Talking about the walk and her mission, Sara Adhikari said: "I feel blessed to have been able to do it, and my sister and I are overcome with relief to have just finished half of the 800km walk. For me personally, it has not just been a physical and mental challenge, but also a way to raise awareness and funds for acid attack survivors in India. Our challenge is nothing compared to their cruel struggle to rebuild their lives and face the world again. I am hoping supporters will donate for every kilometre I walk!"

Talking about Sara Adhikari's walk and the fundraiser, Priyanka Prakash, Director, Head - Online Giving & Marketing, GiveIndia, said: "India is home to the largest acid attacks anywhere in the world, and almost all of them are against women. While we have to rehabilitate the survivors, it is also important that more and more people become aware of this heinous crime. I am glad that Sara's inspiring walk spanning over a month is trying to achieve both aims. I wish Sara and her sister all the very best for the rest of the walk. We hope many people will come forward and donate generously to the fundraiser and help acid attack survivors reclaim their lives."