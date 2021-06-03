6-Year-Old Kashmiri Girl Adorably Complains About Homework To PM Modi

You never know what might become viral on the internet. A random video can go viral from nowhere and make the person an internet sensation. A young girl complaining about homework directly to PM Modi is now winning everyone’s hearts.

A couple of days ago, a video was shared on social media in which, a 6-year-old Kashmiri girl was seen complaining about homework. She appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing him as “Modi Saab” and urged him to reduce the work. She requested him to help the kids by reducing the burden. It has especially become more difficult with online classes.

The girl shares how she cannot find any time for herself as the entire day passes by in online classes. She sits at 10 am and it seems like the classes are never-ending. There are too many classes in her online schedule that goes on for the entire day.

A six-year-old Kashmiri girl's complaint to @PMOIndia @narendramodi regarding long hours of online classes and too much of school work. pic.twitter.com/S7P64ubc9H — Aurangzeb Naqshbandi (@naqshzeb) May 29, 2021

Her innocence grabbed everyone’s attention. The video went viral and many people on social media appealed from her side asking the education ministry to do something to help the little girl. The video currently has over 6 million views. Even though it might have started as a light-hearted complaint, the video surprisingly reached the Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.

It so happened that it even sparked the fire to a policy change. “Very adorable complaint. Have directed the school education department to come out with a policy within 48 hours to lighten the burden of homework on school kids. Childhood innocence is a gift of God and their days should be lively, full of joy and bliss,” wrote Sinha.

Very adorable complaint. Have directed the school education department to come out with a policy within 48 hours to lighten burden of homework on school kids. Childhood innocence is gift of God and their days should be lively, full of joy and bliss. https://t.co/8H6rWEGlDa — Office of LG J&K (@OfficeOfLGJandK) May 31, 2021

The Lieutenant Governor shared that childhood is a time to be enjoyed, it should be fun and joyful. That is why he has asked the Education Department to take a favourable decision soon.

Well, now that the girl’s video has reached the top officials of J&K, we hope that her problem is solved really soon.