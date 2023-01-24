New Delhi: An earthquake of magnitude 5.8 on the Richter scale hit Nepal on Tuesday and its tremors were felt across India’s national capital, National Center for Seismology (NCS) said.

“An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.8 on the Richter Scale hit Nepal at 2:28 pm today,” NCS said.

NCS is the nodal agency of the Government of India for monitoring earthquake activity in the country.

The earthquake, which originated in Nepal, was at a depth of 10 km. The epicentre of the quake is 25 km southwest of Chhibro in Nepal. However, there are no immediate reports of any casualties.

Strong earthquake tremors felt in Delhi pic.twitter.com/VZkRU4uyLy — ANI (@ANI) January 24, 2023

Netizens from the affected countries took to social media to share videos of the effect of earthquake tremors on household items.

Felt the tremors of the #earthquake in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/xTIBi3oiqW — roobina mongia (@roobinam) January 24, 2023

