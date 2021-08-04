55% Of OBC Posts Vacant In Central Universities: Education Ministry

New Delhi: About 55 per cent of the sanctioned OBC jobs at central institutions throughout India remain vacant, according to Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. However, he claimed that the OBC group at the Indian Institute of Science in Bangalore had more than 89 per cent of openings. Furthermore, unfilled seats in 45 central universities for ST and SC categories are 38.71 per cent and 41.64 per cent, respectively.

According to Pradhan's statistics, the Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISERs) had 39.4 per cent, 57.89 per cent, and 43.7 per cent vacant jobs for SC, ST, and OBCs, respectively.

"The onus of filling up the vacant posts lies on Central Universities. Taking into account all the circumstances, and in order to ensure the protection of the rights of SCs, STs, and OBCs in appointments, the Central Educational Institutions (Reservation in Teachers' Cadre) Act, 2019 was notified on July 12, 2019, to provide reservation of posts in direct recruitment in the teachers' cadre in Central Educational Institutions by considering the university as a unit," a media agency quoted Pradhan as saying.

"Now, after implementation of the Act, the OBC reservation has been implemented at all levels. Further, in June 2019, UGC has prepared the guidelines for recruitment of faculty in universities, colleges, and institutions deemed to be universities outlining the selection procedure and the time frame for recruitment, which has been circulated to all universities to adhere to the guidelines," he added.

This is despite the minister urging the institutions to fill the positions as soon as possible on July 31, 2019, August 7, 2019, September 5, 2019, and October 22, 2019.