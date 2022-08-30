51 Congress Leaders Resign to Join Ghulam Nabi Azad Party

51 Congress leaders resigned to join Azad's new party. After Ghulam Nabi Azad's resignation, 64 leaders left the party. Former Jammu and Kashmir deputy chief minister Tara Chand resigned from the party in support of Ghulam Nabi Azad here on Tuesday. Chand and several others, including former ministers Abdul Majid Wani, Manohar Lal Sharma, Gharu Ram, and former MLA Balwan Singh, announced their resignations from their party, including its primary membership, at a press conference.

"We have submitted a joint resignation letter to Congress president Sonia Gandhi in support of Azad," Balwan Singh said.

Ghulam Nabi Azad, the former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir quit the Congress party on Friday terming the party comprehensively destroyed and criticized Rahul Gandhi for demolishing its entire consultative mechanism.

Ghulam Nabi Azad is going to launch a national-level party from Jammu and Kashmir.

Also Read: Supreme Court: Constitutional Benches To Hear Matters Thrice A Week