₹5,000 Reward To Those Who Help Save Lives Of Road Accident Victims: Govt

Good Samaritans: On Monday, the Traffic Ministry began a campaign to encourage the general public to assist in road accident emergencies. "Good Samaritans" who save a road accident victim by bringing him or her to a hospital within the "Golden Hour" (1-hour time frame following the injury) will be awarded ₹5,000 cash, according to an order given to all states.

The programme will run from October 15, 2021, to March 31, 2026, according to the ministry's letter to all state and union territory principal and transportation secretaries. There will also be ten national prizes for the most deserving Good Samaritans, each of whom will be awarded Rs 1,000,000.

The Ministry of Transport has announced that it would offer Rs 5 lakh as an initial grant to state and UT transportation departments to pay good Samaritans.