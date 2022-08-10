5 Things You Must Know About Nitish Kumar Taking Oath As Bihar CM

Janata Dal (United) leader Nitish Kumar on Tuesday resigned as Chief Minister, ending the alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He is likely to take oath as Bihar's Chief Minister again today while Tejashwi Yadav would become the deputy CM. Nitish is all set to form a record as he is expected to take the oath as the CM for the 8th time.

For the first time, he took the oath as CM in March 2000 and here is the year and the time, when Nitish Kumar has taken the oath as CM.

Second: November, 2005

Third: November, 2010

Fourth: February, 2015

Fifth: November, 2015

Sixth: July, 2017

Seventh: November, 2020

Eighth: 10, August, 2022 (Likely)

The swearing-in ceremony of the Honorable Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister is going to be held on Wednesday at 2 pm at Raj Bhavan.

Sources say that the new cabinet will have representatives from the RJD and Congress besides JD(U) and the Left parties are likely to give outside support to the new government to retain their independent identity.

After resigning as Bihar CM, Nitish Kumar called up Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi to express gratitude for their support.

LJP leader Chirag Paswan accused Nitish Kumar of insulting the mandate given by the people once again and demanded the imposition of President's Rule in the state followed by fresh elections.